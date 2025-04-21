72,422 kids to be immunized in Mirpur district during 5-day National Polio~eradication drive

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Apr, 2025) In the lake-district of Mirpur, AJK, a total of 72422 children of under 05 years of age will be administered polio vaccine during the 5-day nationwide anti-polio campaign commenced in the district from Monday, it has been officially announced.
The district has been divided into six zones with the induction of the one supervisor in each zone to implement the drive. One Ward In-Charge would supervise the campaign in the determined area falling in each Union Council in the district, District Health Officer, Dr. Fida Hussain disclosed while talking to media persons .
District Bar Association (DBA), President Ch. Mahmood Palakvi Advocate inaugurated the campaign hosted at the DHO office here who administered the polio vaccine to the children under 05 years of age.
The DHO continued that Medical officers would supervise the campaign in all 28 Union Councils besides the Ward In-charges deputed to supervise the drive in 88 other union councils in the district .
Dr. Fida said that a total of 400 mobile teams were constituted and 40 fixed centers had been set up in the district to immunize the children with the anti-polio vaccine.
Besides, 14 transit points had also been carved out in various parts of Mirpur to feed the traveling children with the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign, he added.
Speaking on this occasion the chief guest, Chudhry Mahmood Palakvi Advocate urged the parents to get their children saved from the disease of polio by fully cooperating the mobile medical teams, besides the transit points and fixed centers by getting their children under 5 years of age immunized with the polio vaccine during the five-day national campaign to be continued from April 21 to April 25 across the district besides rest of the country including AJK.
The DBA President emphasized that there was an earnest need for accountability and commitment to this global cause for achieving the target for the complete eradication of this fatal disease.
Meanwhile, it is officially stated that no case of polio disease in any child was reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir since the year of 2000.
