72500 food packets distributed under 'Koi Bhooka Na Soye' programme

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :As many as 72500 food packets have so far been distributed among travelers and passersby under "Koi Bhooka Na Soay" programme in Faisalabad district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that since April 11, the process of distribution of 1250 food packets through two mobile food vans had been going on and a total of 72500 packets were distributed till to date in the city.

He said that mobile food vans were driven to District Council Chowk, Samanabad, Sammundari Road, Riaz Shahid Chowk, Sargodha Road, Jaranwala Road, Mansoorabad, Jhang Road, Sitiana Road and other thickly populated areas and food packets were being distributed in an organized way among the people present on the roads.