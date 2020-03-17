UrduPoint.com
7,257 Fine Tickets Issued Over Use Of Mobile Phones During Drive

Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:18 PM

7,257 fine tickets issued over use of mobile phones during drive

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 7,257 fine tickets to road users for using mobile phones during drive and 2,907 other motorists for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman said

He said a special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the last two months, the police spokesman said action was taken against 2,907 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive and 7,257 motorists for using mobile during drive.

He said the ITP personnel had been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said it had been directed to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of `Phele Salam-Phir Kalam'.

He said ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of people, he added.

