725g drug seized, 14 arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fourteen (14) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused recovering 410 grams Hashish, 315 gram Heroin, 442 liter of liquor, 6 Pistols 30 bore and 2 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were: Noor Muhamamd, Nasir, Muhammad Husnain, Dawod, Irfan, Imran, Asif Ashiq, Jans Maseeh, Javed Iqbal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.