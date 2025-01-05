Open Menu

725kg Substandard Polythene Bags Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

725kg substandard polythene bags seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Environment Protection Department seized 725 kilogram polythene bags below 75-micron thickness.

Deputy Director Environment Protection Usman Azhar accompanied by Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Ateeq Ullah raided two plastic stores on Narwala Road and seized a large quantity of banned single-use plastic products.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Director Environment said that the government had banned use of polythene bags below 75 microns thickness. Therefore, teams from the Environment Protection Department and District Administration were activated to curb the use of banned polythene bags.

In this connection, zero-tolerance policy is adopted, he said, adding that this operation would continue to protect the environment and reduce the harmful impact of substandard plastic products.

