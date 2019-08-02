UrduPoint.com
7,289 People Rescued By PEC During July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, rescued 7,289 people by responding 7,383 emergency calls during the month of July.

District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah said this while reviewing the monthly performance of the service, here on Friday.

He said that Rescue-1122 had received 2,188 emergency calls of road accidents, 77 of fire, 224 of crime incidents, 4,236 of medical, four of drowning and one of building collapse emergencies during the last month.

The Rescue-1122 shifted 4,309 patients to hospitals, provided first aid to 2,815 while 165 people died on-the-spot. The Rescue-1122 responded to each call within an average time of seven minutes, he added.

Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue-1122 Multan received 87,636 calls during the last month, out of which only 7,383 were emergency calls. He urged citizens to avoid wrong calls in order to save lives and properties of others.

