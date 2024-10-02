729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far

The Punjab Police are actively engaged in crackdown to prevent smog and protect the environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Police are actively engaged in crackdown to prevent smog and protect the environment.

Operations against vehicles, factories, and kiln owners causing smog are ongoing throughout the province, including Lahore.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, since first January of this year, 729 accused have been arrested and 939 cases have been registered during anti smog crackdown. In the provincial capital, 71 accused have been arrested and 180 cases have been registered during anti-smog operations.

IG Punjab has directed an acceleration of the anti-smog crackdown in industrial areas, on highways, and at other relevant locations. He emphasized the importance of expediting actions against vehicles causing smog through monitoring by Safe City cameras.

Additionally, he instructed the Punjab Highway Patrol and Traffic Police to intensify measures against smog-causing vehicles on highways.

Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the Punjab Police is providing full support to the Environment Department in combating smog. He ordered immediate action against vehicles, factories, and open burning in fields contributing to smog throughout the province. Furthermore, he directed field officers to ensure strict enforcement against the burning of crop residues, actions against kiln owners, and garbage burning to enhance the environmental protection efforts.