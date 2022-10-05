UrduPoint.com

7,290 Practicing Licences Issued To Doctors In 30 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 10:06 PM

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued 7,290 renewals and licences within a period of 30 days to medical practitioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has issued 7,290 renewals and licences within a period of 30 days to medical practitioners.

As per the PMC performance report for the month of September 2022, the Commission also issued some 1,085 good standing certificates out of received 1,801 requests.

The PMC successfully made registration of 454 faculty members, besides 338 post-graduate clinical qualifications out of 485 requests. Likewise, 110 foreign graduates were registered against 186 applications.

PMC President Dr Noshad Ahmad Shaikh, in a statement, said the Commission's priority was to facilitate doctors, students and other stakeholders in the larger national interest. He warned that negligence of any sort would not be tolerated in that regard.

The new PMC council after assuming the charge has started working for doctors, students and relevant stakeholders and also taken all necessary steps to resolve their genuine and relevant pertaining issues.

