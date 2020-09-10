72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed with great reverence

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be observed with great reverence on Friday.

Political, social and cultural organizations have chalked out various programs to shed light on various aspects of life especially his personality and leadership qualities of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who died on September 11, 1948 shortly after achieving a separate homeland.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for prosperity and peace of the country and eternal peace of the departed soul of the great leader, who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

Commenting with regard to the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah a retired principal of a public sector education institution Saadullah Jan said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was revered as Quaid-e-Azam and Baba-i-Qaum who played great role for achieving a separate homeland for the Muslim of Sub-Continent.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah guided the Muslims towards path of progress and development while following the motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

The senior educationist was of the view that currently the nation was faced with a number of challenges and these could be overcome by toeing footprints of the country's great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a legendary and charismatic political leader who infused high sprit of patriotism and sense of discipline among the Muslim community through motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline which later formed a shape of movement for a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

He said that people of KP had great love for their leader Quaid-e-Azam and there were several instances to testify the fact, giving impetus to the independence movement which led to creation of Pakistan where now people were free to practice their religions and leading peaceful life.

He recalled that Quaid-e-Azam had undertaken repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces of the British India including NWFP (now renamed as Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) to mobalize people and students for accomplishment of his mission for Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited the historic Islamia College, Peshawar in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students during the Pakistan Movement.