72nd Death Anniversary Of Quaid-i-Azam Observed With Great Reverence

Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:23 PM

The 72nd death anniversary of Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed here Friday with great reverence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of Father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed here Friday with great reverence.

The Civil Society, political parties, social and cultural organizations held various programs and shed light on various aspects of life of the great national leader especially his personality and leadership qualities in getting separate country for the Muslims of Sub-Continental, who died on September 11, 1948 shortly after achieving his goal.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace for departed soul and for prosperity and peace of the country.

Scholars, former diplomats, university Professor and Civil Society termed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah guided the Muslims towards path of progress and development while following the motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

A senior educationist Saadullah Jan said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was revered as Quaid-e-Azam and Baba-i-Qaum who played great role for achieving a separate homeland for the Muslim of Sub-Continent.

He was of the view that currently the nation was faced with a number of challenges and these could be overcome by toeing footprints of the country's great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a legendary and charismatic political leader who infused high spirit of patriotism and sense of discipline among the Muslim community through motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline which later formed a shape of movement for a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

Prof Meeraj of the Department of Political Science University of Malakand said that the hallmark character of Father of the Nation should be read by the youth to understand his personality and vision for which he was and is well appreciated and acknowledged by his adversaries and competitors.

"Quaid was in fact a gift and help from Allah for the Muslims of sub-continent with a leading personality and unmatched qualities and belief in Allah Almighty to lead the suppressed Muslims towards the destination of liberty," he addedToday if we are living in an independent state, it's all because of blessings of Allah who bestowed upon us a leader in the shape of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who faced the powerful British rulers and Hindu opponents but steadfastly continued efforts for a separate Muslim land and ultimately achieved his goal.

