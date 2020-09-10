UrduPoint.com
72nd Death Anniversary Of Quaid-i-Azam To Be Observed On Friday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:32 PM

The 72nd death anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be observed here like other parts of the country on Friday, September 11

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be observed here like other parts of the country on Friday, September 11.

Ceremonies would be organized by social welfare and literary organizations in the city where speakers would pay glowing tribute to father of the nation for his leadership qualities that created a new country on the world map, Pakistan, to enable people live and do life with liberty.

Quaid-e-Azam had died only a year after creation of Pakistan but his way of life and how he governed Pakistan as first Governor General still enlightens the spirits even today.

