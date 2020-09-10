72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam to be observed tomorrow

The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed tomorrow (Friday) with due solemnity and reverence across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed tomorrow (Friday) with due solemnity and reverence across the country.

Born on December 25th 1876, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on August 14, 1947. He then served as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death.

To mark the day, various programs have also been planned by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organizations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi. Government representatives from different walks of life would visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay floral wreaths and to offer Fateha.

Television and radio channels would also broadcast special programs and newspapers would take out special editions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.

Khateebs of all mosques will hold special dua after Juma sermons for the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and a special sitting will be held at Nazaria-i-Pakistan Foundation Lahore, in which, political and religious figures will pay homage to the father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who died on September 11, 1948 shortly after achieving a separate homeland.