72nd Independence Day Celebrated At FJWU

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

72nd Independence Day celebrated at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) celebrated 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and veneration at University campus here on Wednesday.

The flag hosting ceremony was performed by Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor of FJWU in the university premises. National anthem was also played on this occasion. University faculty, staff members were also present.

Vice Chancellor said that it is our responsibility to protect our motherland Pakistan. There is a huge responsibility on our shoulders. We have to work day and night for the progress and welfare of our motherland Pakistan.

She said, "Pakistan is our identity and it's a day to fulfill our commitments to this motherland'' and every one of us should own Pakistan and everybody performing his/her duties honestly.

Dr. Samina said that young students are the future of this country and they should use their fullest capacity for the progress of the country. We must look into the past, to get lesson but also move forward for better and prosperous Pakistan, she added.

University's staff members and students paid tribute with their melodious voices to this land in the form of national songs.

The program culminated with special prayers for the peace, solidarity, unity and prosperity of Pakistan.

