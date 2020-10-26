UrduPoint.com
72nd Martyrdom Anniversary Of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed Observed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

72nd martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed observed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The 72nd martyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed was observed on Monday to tribute the gallantry and sacrifice of ninth recipient of highest military award Nishan-e-Haider.

In order to pay homage to the brave son of soil, a wreath laying ceremony was held at his native town Nakial Kotli, (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Major General Shahid Imtiaz Iaid wreath and offered Fateha on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

