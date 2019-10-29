UrduPoint.com
72nd Syndicate Of IUB Approves Appointment Of 135 Teachers

Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has approved appointments of 135 faculty members besides giving go ahead to developmental projects worth Rs 300 million.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the 72nd meeting of the syndicate was held in the chair of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob at Abbasia Campus.

The syndicate lauded the efforts of newly joined Vice Chancellor for the uplift of the University and initiating various projects making IUB, a top ranking university both nationally and internationally.

The syndicate agreed to recommendations of three selection boards held recently and approved hirings and promotions of 28 professors, 51 associate professors, 52 assistant professors and 4 lecturers besides appointment of 2 female medical officers.

On recommendations of Finance and Planning Committee, new projects costing approximately Rs 300 million under revised development budget estimates were approved for expansion of transport fleet and start of new routes for students belonging to less privileged areas from nearby towns, water waste treatment and biogas plant, nursing college and allied health facilities, renovation and upgradation of buildings, students teacher centre, lecture theatres, security surveillance, IT infrastructure development and automation in administrative departments.

Adhoc relief allowance, health professional allowance and financial assistance for heir of deceased employees was also approved. The syndicate also praised efforts for funds generation plan through non conventional means, alumni liaison and university building communities initiatives.

As many as 345 new posts under expansion plan of the university were also given nod both in teaching and non teaching sides.

Matters related to various inquiries and disciplinary actions against employees not returning and violating terms of faculty development programme were also discussed.

