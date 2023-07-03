72pc work on Kurrum Tangi dam completed: Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A senior official of Wapda here on Monday said that 72 percent of construction work on the multipurpose Kurram Tangi dam has been completed and its first stage would be inaugurated by November next year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):A senior official of Wapda here on Monday said that 72 percent of construction work on the multipurpose Kurram Tangi dam has been completed and its first stage would be inaugurated by November next year.

Engr Zahoor Hussain, Director Projects, Wapda (North) said that 72 percent of work on multipurpose Kurram Tangi (Stage-1) spread on lands of Bannu and North Waziristan was completed and is expected to be inaugurated in November next year.

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation stone of Kurrum Tangi dam on March 3, 2017.

He said the design and feasibility studies of its stage-II was under process that would be completed with a loan assistance of the Asian Development Bank.

Engr Zahoor said that 1.2 million acres feet water would be stored and 80.9MW electricity to be generated from Kurram Tangi Dam.

Over three million people of southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would be directly benefited.

Besides completion of 108MW Golen Gol dam in Chitral, the government has accelerated work on Mohmand dam of 800MW with 1.293 MAF water storage capacity that after completion would supplement/irrigate 160,000 acres of existing land and about 18,237 acres of new land with annual benefits of Rs2.23 billion.

Likewise, 300 million gallons water per day will also be provided to Peshawar for drinking purpose with benefits of Rs.957 million from Mohmand dam.

Mohmand dam would save Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera from floods having annual benefits in terms of flood mitigation was estimated at Rs1.467 billion besides producing 2.86 billion units of environment-friendly electricity to the National Grid every year with annual revenue of Rs. 45.76 billion. The overall annual benefits of the project stand at Rs. 51 billion.

He said these projects would help address problems of energy shortfall and bring green revolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.