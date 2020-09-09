72th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on Friday

Like other parts of the country, the 72th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 72th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here on Friday.

Khateebs of all mosques under the Auqaf Department Punjab will hold special dua after Juma sermons for the greatest leader of the country Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quran Khawani and a special sitting will be held at Nazaria-e-Pakistan Foundation Lahore, in which, political and religious figures will pay homage to the father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who died on September 11, 1948 shortly after achieving a separate homeland.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi.

He was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan.

Jinnah served as a leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 to the creation of Pakistan on 14th August 1947 and then asPakistan's first Governor General until his death.

He is revered as Quaid-i-Azam and Baba-i-Qaum.