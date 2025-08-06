73 arrested, 5 FIRs registered over sugar price violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The ongoing crackdown on violators of official sugar prices continues with full force across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The ongoing crackdown on violators of official sugar prices continues with full force across Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the price Control and Commodities Management Department, action was taken against 566 shopkeepers in the last 24 hours for unjustified profiteering. As part of the province-wide effort, 73 individuals were arrested, five cases [first information reports or FIRs] were registered, and fines were imposed on 496 violators.

Since the beginning of the campaign, action has been initiated against a total of 28,328 individuals, with 1,899 arrests and 330 FIRs registered. The latest operations covered all major divisions of Punjab.

In Lahore Division, 89 profiteers were proceeded against, while 106 violators were penalized in Gujranwala and 72 in Faisalabad. In Sahiwal Division, action was taken against 19 shopkeepers, followed by 36 in Sargodha and 67 in Rawalpindi. Bahawalpur Division saw 68 violations, Dera Ghazi Khan 40, and Multan 69.

The spokesperson told that individuals responsible for artificially inflating sugar prices and creating market shortages are being arrested and subjected to strict penalties. Due to the continuous monitoring and enforcement efforts, a clear improvement has been observed in the availability of sugar in the open market.