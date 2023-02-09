UrduPoint.com

73 Bakers Arrested For Selling Under-weight Roti In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023

73 bakers arrested for selling under-weight roti in Peshawar

The district administration, during a crackdown against profiteers, arrested 73 bakers (nanbais) for selling under-weight bread (roti)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration, during a crackdown against profiteers, arrested 73 bakers (nanbais) for selling under-weight bread (roti).

The crackdown was launched on complaints regarding a cut in the weight of roti by nanbais in various localities of the district, which prompted the DC to direct officers of the district administration to take action against such bakers in localities within their jurisdiction.

The officers of district administration carried out an operation against profiteering bakers in bazaars of Cantonment, Hayatabad, Faqirabad, Gulbahar, interior city and on Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, University Road, Charsadda Road, Dalzak Road, Kohat Road, and other localities and found that 73 bakers were selling under-weight roti to consumers.

The administration also sealed the tandoors of the arrested nanbais.

