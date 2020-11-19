UrduPoint.com
73 Beggars Arrested From City

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

73 beggars arrested from city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Secretary Social Welfare Habib Ullah Arif Thursday launched a crackdown by constituting raiding teams to discourage professional begging and they have arrested 73 professional beggars from various areas of the city.

The arrests were made from Firdous Bazar, Sahfi Market, Ashraf Road, Fawara Chowk and Deans Trade Centre.

Social Welfare Department has urged traders and business owners to inform authorities about presence of beggars and said that efforts would be continued to clear city from professional beggars who are also found involved in anti-social activities including pick pocketing, theft and abductions.

It merits a mention here that Social Welfare Department has so far arrested 873 beggars from various areas of provincial metropolis. Beggars have been shifted to rehabilitation centers and Dar-ul-Kifala.

