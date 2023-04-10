73 booked, 17 held over armed clash

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Sadr police registered a case against 73 people and arrested 17 of them on the charge of armed clash over property dispute at a public place on Satiana Road.

Police said on Monday that two rival groups started exchange of fire over an old property dispute in Model City on Satiana Road.

The activists of both groups used sophisticated weapons in the residential colony and created a panic among the area people.

The Sadr police registered a case under anti-terrorism act against 73 people and arrested 17 nominated accused.

The police also recovered weapons and bullets from their possession besidestaking their vehicles into custody which they used during fight.

Police were investigating.