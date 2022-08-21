73 booked for attacking Fesco offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The D-Type Colony police have registered a case against 73 people on the charge of attacking the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) offices here.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Asad Shoaib, a security constable, filed a complaint that around 73 people including Mian Mehmood staged a demonstration against increase in their electricity billsand attacked the Fesco Subdivision People's Colony offices.

They damaged furniture in addition to creating hindrance in office work.

The police registered a case against the attackers and started investigation, spokesman added.