73 candidates file nomination papers for ACB local bodies elections 2021

As many as seventy three candidates of various political parties and independent Friday filed their nomination papers for the 10 wards of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) local bodies elections 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as seventy three candidates of various political parties and independent Friday filed their nomination papers for the 10 wards of Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) local bodies elections 2021.

The ACB has all set for the local bodies elections scheduled to be held on September 12, this year.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have not decided about their candidates yet while Jamat-e-Islam has announced six candidates out of 10 wards.

ACB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ammara Amar would be the Returning Officer (RO). 45 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Ward No 1 to Ward No 5 while 28 candidates have filed papers from Ward No 6 to Ward No10 to contest the elections.

From Saturday scrutiny of the nomination papers would be started which would continue for three days and publication of Names of valid nominated candidates would be published on August 3.

From August 4 to 7, appeals against acceptance/rejection of nomination papers would be entertained while on August 10, the RO would announce disposal of appeals and would publish the valid names of candidates on August 11.

Candidates would be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers on August 12 and on August 13 final list of candidates with election symbols would be displayed. Elections would be held on the September 12.