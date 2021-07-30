UrduPoint.com

73 Candidates File Nomination Papers For ACB Local Bodies Elections 2021

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

73 candidates file nomination papers for ACB local bodies elections 2021

As many as seventy three candidates of various political parties and independent Friday filed their nomination papers for the 10 wards of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) local bodies elections 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as seventy three candidates of various political parties and independent Friday filed their nomination papers for the 10 wards of Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) local bodies elections 2021.

The ACB has all set for the local bodies elections scheduled to be held on September 12, this year.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have not decided about their candidates yet while Jamat-e-Islam has announced six candidates out of 10 wards.

ACB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ammara Amar would be the Returning Officer (RO). 45 candidates have filed their nomination papers from Ward No 1 to Ward No 5 while 28 candidates have filed papers from Ward No 6 to Ward No10 to contest the elections.

From Saturday scrutiny of the nomination papers would be started which would continue for three days and publication of Names of valid nominated candidates would be published on August 3.

From August 4 to 7, appeals against acceptance/rejection of nomination papers would be entertained while on August 10, the RO would announce disposal of appeals and would publish the valid names of candidates on August 11.

Candidates would be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers on August 12 and on August 13 final list of candidates with election symbols would be displayed. Elections would be held on the September 12.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Abbottabad August September Muslim All From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Canada's Top Diplomat Calls for Ceasefire in Tigra ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Calls for Ceasefire in Tigray in Call With Ethiopian Count ..

32 seconds ago
 JUI-F rejects Sindh Govt' s decision to impose loc ..

JUI-F rejects Sindh Govt' s decision to impose lockdown

34 seconds ago
 Sajal Tariq appointed Deputy Commissioner (IR)

Sajal Tariq appointed Deputy Commissioner (IR)

35 seconds ago
 CDA expedites cleanliness work at nullahs

CDA expedites cleanliness work at nullahs

6 minutes ago
 DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to review security m ..

DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to review security measures during Moharram

6 minutes ago
 Rs 170,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 170,000 fine imposed on profiteers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.