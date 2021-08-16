As many as 73 candidates would contest local bodies elections for 10 general seats of Cantonment Board Hyderabad (CBH)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 73 candidates would contest local bodies elections for 10 general seats of Cantonment board Hyderabad (CBH).

According to the final list of candidates with election symbols,released by the Returning officer, elections on 10 wards of Hyderabad Cantonment Board would be held on September 12.

As per the list, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan People's Party,MQM-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, PSP and independent candidates would contest election against each other.

Seven candidates on ward 1, eleven on ward 2, five each on wards 3 and 4 to contest election.

Eight candidates on ward 5, seven on ward 6, eleven on ward 7, five on ward 8, seven each on ward 9 and 10 would contest local bodies election on General Councilor seats.

All contesting parties have geared up election campaigns in respective Constituencies to motivate voters for cast votes in their favour.