UrduPoint.com

73 Candidates To Contest Cantonment Board Hyderabad's Polls

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

73 candidates to contest Cantonment Board Hyderabad's polls

As many as 73 candidates would contest local bodies elections for 10 general seats of Cantonment Board Hyderabad (CBH)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 73 candidates would contest local bodies elections for 10 general seats of Cantonment board Hyderabad (CBH).

According to the final list of candidates with election symbols,released by the Returning officer, elections on 10 wards of Hyderabad Cantonment Board would be held on September 12.

As per the list, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan People's Party,MQM-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, PSP and independent candidates would contest election against each other.

Seven candidates on ward 1, eleven on ward 2, five each on wards 3 and 4 to contest election.

Eight candidates on ward 5, seven on ward 6, eleven on ward 7, five on ward 8, seven each on ward 9 and 10 would contest local bodies election on General Councilor seats.

All contesting parties have geared up election campaigns in respective Constituencies to motivate voters for cast votes in their favour.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Hyderabad September

Recent Stories

China says it is ready to develop friendly relatio ..

China says it is ready to develop friendly relations with Taliban

15 minutes ago
 Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics o ..

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus

3 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram g ..

Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gatherings

3 minutes ago
 First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabi ..

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

3 minutes ago
 Greenstar social marketing Pakistan launches tree ..

Greenstar social marketing Pakistan launches tree plantation drive in KP

3 minutes ago
 Belgium Suspends Deportation of Illegal Afghan Mig ..

Belgium Suspends Deportation of Illegal Afghan Migrants - Migration Secretary

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.