73 cops get cash prizes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha,Sharukh Kamal Sidiqui on Friday disbursed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among 73 police officers in recognition of their excellent professional police,said a spokesman.

While talking to APP that police said a formal ceremony was held here at the RPO office in this regard which was also attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran.

During the ceremony, the RPO said the dignity of the entire force was enhanced by the performance of the policemen who bravely face the challenges of terrorism.

He vowed that the police officers and personnel of every rank who perform well in the police force would be encouraged at every forum.