Open Menu

73 Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered In September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM

73 criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered in September

Police busted 73 criminal gangs and arrested 185 criminals besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs 95 million across the region during September

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Police busted 73 criminal gangs and arrested 185 criminals besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs 95 million across the region during September.

Under the supervision of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, the performance report for September, covering the Multan Region, including Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran, has been issued here on Friday.

According to police sources, the stolen valuables worth Rs 95 million have been returned to the rightful owners. The police have registered 379 cases during a special operation against illegal weapons across the region, resulting in the recovery of a significant amount of arms and ammunition.

In a special campaign to arrest wanted criminals also showed remarkable success, as the police have apprehended 615 proclaimed offenders and 140 court absconders. The Multan Region Police stood first in Punjab in terms of providing public services, with 79,413 citizens benefiting from various police services in the month of September, police report added.

During this period, 147 stolen motorcycles and vehicles have also been recovered.

"Through the E-Police Post App, over 550,000 individuals were screened, while more than 300,000 vehicles were inspected on the region's highways" as per the police report.

Strict action was taken against 3,745 overloaded vehicles violating load regulations. Additionally, illegal use of gas cylinders in vehicles was targeted, and significant steps were taken to curb both temporary and permanent encroachments to improve traffic flow.

The report further highlighted that passengers were provided with various types of assistance and guidance across the region.

RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry reaffirmed the Multan Region Police's commitment to serving the citizens and ensuring adherence to the rule of law.

Related Topics

Multan Police Punjab Vehicles Traffic Khanewal Lodhran Vehari September Criminals Gas Post From Million Court

Recent Stories

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education ..

Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab

12 minutes ago
 ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff ..

ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College

5 minutes ago
 Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for ..

Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police

2 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for ne ..

Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJC ..

Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail cas ..

IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case

2 minutes ago
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee f ..

Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang

2 minutes ago
 Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, busines ..

Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review s ..

Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements

20 minutes ago
 164th PESSI governing body meeting held

164th PESSI governing body meeting held

8 minutes ago
 Quetta Administration takes concrete step to preve ..

Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus

8 minutes ago
 Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan