73 Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered In September
Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Police busted 73 criminal gangs and arrested 185 criminals besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs 95 million across the region during September
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Police busted 73 criminal gangs and arrested 185 criminals besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs 95 million across the region during September.
Under the supervision of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, the performance report for September, covering the Multan Region, including Multan, Vehari, Khanewal, and Lodhran, has been issued here on Friday.
According to police sources, the stolen valuables worth Rs 95 million have been returned to the rightful owners. The police have registered 379 cases during a special operation against illegal weapons across the region, resulting in the recovery of a significant amount of arms and ammunition.
In a special campaign to arrest wanted criminals also showed remarkable success, as the police have apprehended 615 proclaimed offenders and 140 court absconders. The Multan Region Police stood first in Punjab in terms of providing public services, with 79,413 citizens benefiting from various police services in the month of September, police report added.
During this period, 147 stolen motorcycles and vehicles have also been recovered.
"Through the E-Police Post App, over 550,000 individuals were screened, while more than 300,000 vehicles were inspected on the region's highways" as per the police report.
Strict action was taken against 3,745 overloaded vehicles violating load regulations. Additionally, illegal use of gas cylinders in vehicles was targeted, and significant steps were taken to curb both temporary and permanent encroachments to improve traffic flow.
The report further highlighted that passengers were provided with various types of assistance and guidance across the region.
RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry reaffirmed the Multan Region Police's commitment to serving the citizens and ensuring adherence to the rule of law.
