73 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 73 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offender (POs) 19 drug pushers and recovered 3.

7 kg hash and 145 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 30 gamblers with stake money of Rs 39,490.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 persons and recovered 15 pistols, one rifle and one repeater from them.

Meanwhile, the police rounded up six kite sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from them.

Further investigation was underway.