UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

73 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 11:03 PM

73 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Saturday arrested 73 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 73 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offender (POs) 19 drug pushers and recovered 3.

7 kg hash and 145 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 30 gamblers with stake money of Rs 39,490.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 persons and recovered 15 pistols, one rifle and one repeater from them.

Meanwhile, the police rounded up six kite sellers and recovered kites and string rolls from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Kiev, Ankara Have Similar Views on ..

2 minutes ago

DC for legal action over violation of SOPs

2 minutes ago

Object Likely to Be Fragment of SpaceX Rocket Foun ..

2 minutes ago

214 corona patients under treatment in Okara

5 minutes ago

Dist admin seals 1193 shopping malls, schools in 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Ramazan bazaars set up to provide relief

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.