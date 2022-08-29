UrduPoint.com

73 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 10:31 PM

73 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 73 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 73 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 26 drug pushers and recovered 3.

8 Kg hashish and 476 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 31 gamblers and recovered Rs. 21580 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 14 persons and recovered 10 pistols, 2 guns, 2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

