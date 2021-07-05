UrduPoint.com
73 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

73 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested 73 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, police teams arrested 18 drug-pushers and recovered 63.

06-kg hashish and 297 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested 40 gamblers with Rs. 22,880 stake money.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered 12 pistols, two rifles, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

