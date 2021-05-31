73 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 73 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 73 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers and recovered 3.

7 kg hashish, 0.6 kg heroin, 0.2 kg ice and and 91 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 44 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 21,870.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 16 persons and recovered 15 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.