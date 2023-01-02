73 medical stores challaned in 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 73 medical stores were challaned for selling expired and smuggled medicines in various parts of the district during the last year 2022.

Drug Controller Faheem Zia told APP here on Monday that 20 people were got arrested, of whom, five were quacks while 09 FIRs were got registered against violation during the last year.

He said that various medical stores were also sealed after illegal and expired medicines were found there.

He said that 38 drug samples obtained from different medical stores, and around 70 challanswere submitted to the drug court which were under hearing.