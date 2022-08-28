UrduPoint.com

73 More Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

73 more dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Around 73 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Sunday while death was caused by the virus.

According to the Health Department, a total of 1,002 dengue virus cases have been reported so far during the current year while three people died of the virus and 229 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 28 dengue cases in Rawalpindi, 34 in Lahore, two each in Multan and Sialkot, and one each in Chakwal, Layyah, Okara, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar and Gujranwala during the last 24 hours.

All suspected dengue virus cases are under surveillance and their tests are being conducted, a spokesperson said.

The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), killed dengue larvae at 645 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 332,784 indoor and 79,271 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

