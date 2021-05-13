73 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :About 73 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 23728 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 753400 people were screened for the virus till May 12 out of which 73 more were reported positive.

As many as 22155 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 255 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.