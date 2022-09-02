UrduPoint.com

73 New Dengue Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 11:04 PM

73 new dengue cases reported

At least 73 new dengue fever cases were reported across in Sindh in the last 24 hours out of which 66 surfaced in the Karachi division alone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :At least 73 new dengue fever cases were reported across in Sindh in the last 24 hours out of which 66 surfaced in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has registered 2,501 dengue cases in the province out of them 2,142 were recorded in Karachi from January 01 to August 30, 2022. No death due to dengue fever was reported yet in the province.

A total of 1,269 dengue fever cases emerged in August so far out of which 1,200 were recorded in Karachi division.

The majority of dengue cases were recorded in District East 873, followed by District Central 499 and District South 397 while 175 in Tharparkar district.

According to the health experts August to December is generally considered the peak season of dengue and malaria particularly after the monsoon.

Earlier, Minister for Health and Population Welfare met with World Health Organisation Representative to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala to discuss the ongoing flood relief in the province and how WHO could support the Sindh Health Department.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Dengue Flood Population Welfare Tharparkar January August December From

Recent Stories

German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-S ..

German Regulator Underlines Importance of Energy-Saving, LNG Amid Nord Stream Sh ..

47 seconds ago
 Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Electio ..

Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Election Comes to End

48 seconds ago
 AJK President for early provision of basic ameniti ..

AJK President for early provision of basic amenities to locals

50 seconds ago
 White House Says Climate Advisor McCarthy Leaving, ..

White House Says Climate Advisor McCarthy Leaving, John Podesta to Become Energy ..

51 seconds ago
 Flood level slight increases in barrages

Flood level slight increases in barrages

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 140 persons for depriving flood affe ..

Police arrest 140 persons for depriving flood affected people of financial aids ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.