73 new dengue cases reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :At least 73 new dengue fever cases were reported across in Sindh in the last 24 hours out of which 66 surfaced in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has registered 2,501 dengue cases in the province out of them 2,142 were recorded in Karachi from January 01 to August 30, 2022. No death due to dengue fever was reported yet in the province.

A total of 1,269 dengue fever cases emerged in August so far out of which 1,200 were recorded in Karachi division.

The majority of dengue cases were recorded in District East 873, followed by District Central 499 and District South 397 while 175 in Tharparkar district.

According to the health experts August to December is generally considered the peak season of dengue and malaria particularly after the monsoon.

Earlier, Minister for Health and Population Welfare met with World Health Organisation Representative to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala to discuss the ongoing flood relief in the province and how WHO could support the Sindh Health Department.