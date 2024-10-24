73 Officers Appointed As Special Magistrates In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 08:07 PM
The Punjab government has appointed 73 officers as special magistrates in Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has appointed 73 officers as special magistrates in Lahore.
In this connection, the Punjab Home Department issued a notification on the request of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore. Special magistrates have been empowered to try price control offences, all officers will have the powers of a magistrate first class in their area.
Ten assistant directors of Local Government Department, 10 deputy directors of Livestock have been appointed as special magistrates, while 30 veterinary officers and 5 assistant metropolitan officers have also been appointed as special magistrates.
According to the spokesman for the Punjab Home Department, 18 zonal officers have also been appointed as special magistrates. Meanwhile all officers will be assigned powers in the allocated areas.
