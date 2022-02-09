73 per cent population of province gets health cards: CM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said 73 per cent population of the province has been provided health cover after launching health cards in Faisalabad division.

He added that 100 per cent population would get this facility by end of March.

The CM was addressing a launching ceremony of National Health Card programme at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

He said Rs 400 billion had been allocated for the health card programme in the Punjab budget.

He said that the Punjab government was establishing eight new mother and child healthcare hospitals and 23 general hospitals in the province, adding that 118 health facilities, including dispensaries, were also being upgraded.

He said 90 hospitals in Faisalabad division were on the panel of health card programme.

He said the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Allied Hospital, Haseeb Shaheed hospital, DHQ hospital and THQ hospitals were being upgraded besides setting up a nursing college in Toba Tek Singh.

The CM termed the health card, a great step towards serving the ailing community and said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise of new Pakistan.

He said that scores of development programmes worth Rs 740 billion were in pipeline in theprovince, adding that the journey of development would continue with the same spirit.