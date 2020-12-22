UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

73 Pigeons Of Opponent Allegedly Burnt Alive , Three Outlaws Booked

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

73 pigeons of opponent allegedly burnt alive , three outlaws booked

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Police booked three outlaws for allegedly burning 73 pigeons alive, in limits of Beat Mir Hazar Police Station.

According to police sources, after losing pigeon flying match, three alleged outlaws namely Kareem Bakhash, Asghar and Bilal, resident of Lundi-Patafi village, put a pigeon-nest-box of their rival on fire.

Resultantly, 73 pigeons of Muhammad Hussain allegedly burnt alive. Oftenly, the alleged outlaws used to face defeat in pigeon flying competitions. In fit of disappointment and rage, they burnt the pigeons alive, said Muhammad Hussain in his statement submitted with the police station. The police registered case and started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

1 hour ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

2 hours ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

2 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.