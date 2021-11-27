UrduPoint.com

73 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:37 PM

73 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 73 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 73 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of�96,000 electricity units.

������A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered four of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.������

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 4,068 more COVID-19 cases, second- ..

S.Korea reports 4,068 more COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily figure

56 seconds ago
 One dead as powerful storm batters UK

One dead as powerful storm batters UK

58 seconds ago
 Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

Man shot dead over enmity in sargodha

1 minute ago
 Riiber wins Nordic combined World Cup season opene ..

Riiber wins Nordic combined World Cup season opener in Ruka

4 minutes ago
 6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

6 judges sworn in before Mansour bin Zayed

9 minutes ago
 UNICEF Has No Plans to Evacuate Staff From South A ..

UNICEF Has No Plans to Evacuate Staff From South Africa Amid Spread of New COVID ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.