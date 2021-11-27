73 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 73 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of�96,000 electricity units.

������A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered four of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.������