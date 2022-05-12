UrduPoint.com

73 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 07:08 PM

73 power pilferers nabbed

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 73 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 73 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 106,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari FIR Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: K ..

Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: Khurram

3 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full sw ..

Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full swing

3 minutes ago
 Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1 ..

Biden Orders Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1Mln COVID-19 Deaths

3 minutes ago
 Beijing Dismisses Reports of Lockdown in Chinese C ..

Beijing Dismisses Reports of Lockdown in Chinese Capital as 'False Rumors'

3 minutes ago
 UK, EU Lock Horns Over Post-Brexit Northern Irelan ..

UK, EU Lock Horns Over Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol Talks

3 minutes ago
 Seven held with liquor, weapons

Seven held with liquor, weapons

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.