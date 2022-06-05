73 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 73 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 83,104 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million fine was imposed while nine cases were also registered against power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.