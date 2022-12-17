UrduPoint.com

73 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 73 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.      MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,80,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 5.6 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against six of them over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

