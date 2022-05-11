73 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 143,000 on 73 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 143,000 on 73 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected 984 shops in differentmarkets and bazaars and found 73 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging besidesimposing the fine on them.