73 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs139,000 on 73 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Sunday that magistrates inspected various shops in different markets as well as bazaars of the city and found many shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.