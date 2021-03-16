UrduPoint.com
73 Shopping Malls, Restaurants, Schools Sealed

73 shopping malls, restaurants, schools sealed

The district administration sealed 73 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools over violation of coronavirus related SOPs on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 73 shopping malls, marriage halls, restaurants and private schools over violation of coronavirus related SOPs on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said teams imposed a fine of Rs 78,000 on shopkeepers and also served warnings to others.

He said assistant commissioners sealed 23 schools and served warnings to 16 othersfor continuing educational activities, adding that two marriage halls, 28 shopping mallsand 20 restaurants were sealed.

