73 Suspects Arrested In Police, CTD Joint Operation In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 07:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In a massive crackdown on criminal elements, the District Police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out a large-scale joint search and strike operation across the district, resulting in the arrest of 73 suspects, including several wanted criminals.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada. Senior officers including SP City Division Ali Hamza, SP Saddar Nawab Khan, and SP Paharpur Muhammad Irfan led the operations in their respective jurisdictions, accompanied by SDPOs Muhammad Adnan and Muhammad Nauman.
During the operation, hundreds of houses were searched and cleared, while checkpoints were established at various locations to inspect vehicles and verify identities of suspicious individuals.
The arrested individuals include proclaimed offenders and suspects wanted in serious cases such as murder and attempted murder. Police also recovered illegal weapons and ammunition during the raids. FIRs have been registered at various police stations, and all detainees have been taken into custody.
According to the police, the objective of the operation was to maintain law and order and curb criminal activities in the region.
