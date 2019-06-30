UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

730 Distribution Transformers Upgraded During 2018-19

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) upgraded 730 distribution transformers during 2018-19 with Rs 166.7 million funds.

According to sources, Mepco upgraded 29 transformers from 10 KVA to 25 KVA, 29 from 15 KVA to 25 KVA, 153 from 25 KVA to 50 KVA, 241 from 50 KVA to 100 KVA, 196 from 100 KV to 200 KV and also upgraded two transformers of 25 KVA, eleven of 50 KVA, 59 of 100 KVA and six of 200 KVA during July 2018 to May 2019.

Sources said that as per directives of Mepco Chief Executive Officer Tahir Mahmood, 188 transformers were upgraded in Multan circle, 64 in Dera Ghazi Khan circle, 88 in Bahawalpur, 22 in Sahiwal, 135 in Rahim Yar Khan, 52 in Muzaffargarh, 125 in Bahawalnager and 56 transformers in Khanewal circle.

