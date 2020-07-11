UrduPoint.com
730 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported On Saturday In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 13 more lives in the province while the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 85,991 after registration of 730 new cases till Saturday noon.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached to 1985 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 275 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib,7 in Kasur, 17 in Sheikhupura,84 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Jehlum, 13 in Attock, 17 in Chakwal, 9 in Gujranwala, 9 in Sialkot,46 in Gujrat,15 in Mandi Bahauddin,17 in Multan, 22 in Vehari, 31 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chineot, 12 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang,19 in Rahimyar Khan,14 in Sargodha,12 in Mianwali,1 in Khoshab, 5 in Bhakkar,4 in Bahawalnagar, 18 in Bahawalpur,4 in Lodharan, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah,14 in Sahiwal and 17 in Okara and 11 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpattan district during last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 581,231 tests for COVID-19 so far while 53,863 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department requested the citizens.

