7,301 POs, 3,681 Drug Pushers, 3,187 Illicit Weapon Holders Arrested In 2019

Thu 02nd January 2020

7,301 POs, 3,681 drug pushers, 3,187 illicit weapon holders arrested in 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) ::The police have taken drastic actions against criminals and arrested 7,301 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including 989 POs of category-A and 6093 POs of category-B from Faisalabad during 2019.

Police spokesman said that police also arrested 3,681 drug traffickers during previous year and recovered 910 kilograms charas, 42.912 kg herion, 47.446 kg bhang, 26.

805 kg 'bhukki' and 54,701 liters liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile the police also nabbed 3,187 illicit weapon holders and recovered 2,555 pistols, 306 guns, 151 rifles, 119 kalashnikovs, 22 carbines, 37 revolvers, 7 hand grenades and a number of bullets/cartridges from their possession during 2019.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 984 gamblers during past one year and recovered bet money of Rs 214,910, mobile phones and other items from their possession, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

