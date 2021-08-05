UrduPoint.com

731 Days Of Indian Barbarism, Revoking Of Article 370 In IIOJK Completed: Gill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:17 PM

731 days of Indian barbarism, revoking of Article 370 in IIOJK completed: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that today 731 days had been completed of Indian barbarism and revoking of article 370 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that today 731 days had been completed of Indian barbarism and revoking of article 370 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Neither Kashmiris nor Kashmiri peoples' ambassador have forgotten this Indian illegal act and not even the United Nations has allowed forgetting this illegal action, he said in a tweet.

The European Parliamentarians' letter showed that whole world was in the favour of Imran Khan's stance against Indian aggression.

